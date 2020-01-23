January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Colourful Escape Room comes to Cyprus for only two days

By Eleni Philippou00

An impressive Escape Room arrives in Nicosia for only two days, within the framework of the You’re Right campaign (#yourEUright), which is being implemented by the Commission’s Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers.

The Escape Room, which will travel to ten countries across the EU, will make a stop at The Mall of Cyprus on Saturday from 11am until 8pm and on Sunday from 11am until 7pm.

The public will have the opportunity to participate in the game for free, in groups of four, unravelling the ‘mystery’ while learning about their consumer rights. During this unique experience, participants will be informed about their rights regarding travel, product safety, bank fees and transparency, online shopping, product warranty, truthful advertising and fair contracts. Due to the complexity of such topics, the European Commission chose to inform the public through the Escape Room activation in a simple and fun way with real-life everyday examples.

“As technology advances,” say organisers, “consumers need even clearer, more accurate and more consistent information to make fully informed purchasing decisions.” As a result, the EU has established specific policies aimed at setting a dynamic consumer rights framework for all member states which ensures transparency and creates trust.

Leaving the policies lingo behind, Escape The Room will be a fun installation to ‘unlock your rights’ as the project’s slogan says, in a creative environment.

 

Escape The Room

Fun game for consumers to explore their rights. Within the framework of the ‘YOU’RE RIGHT’ campaign (#yourEUright). January 25 (11am-8pm) – 26 (11am-7pm). The Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia


Related posts

Cyprus Film Days event to bring together film folk of the region

Eleni Philippou

British Council marking 80 years in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Talk looks at our tangled presence online

Eleni Philippou

Workshop looks at cooking low carb

Eleni Philippou

Piano recital by hot young pianist

Eleni Philippou

New Year, new music

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign