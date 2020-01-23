January 23, 2020

Company signs deal to run Nicosia bus serivce

The transport ministry on Thursday announced the signing of a concession agreement with a private company who will operate bus services for the Nicosia district.

In a statement, the ministry said it has concluded an agreement with NPT Nicosia Public Transport Services and Operation Ltd.

“With the new agreement, public transportation is entering an era of qualitative upgrade providing passengers with high-quality service, as any resident or visitor to Cyprus deserves to enjoy,” the statement read.

The development comes just three days after a ruling by the administrative court, clearing the path for the government to close a deal with the winner of the tender regarding the running of the bus service for Nicosia.

Although the tender was won by the Malta Lines Ltd and Kapnos Airport Shuttle Ltd (MLKP) consortium back in November, the actual signing of the contract had been held up due to legal challenges mounted by the current concessionaires.

MLKP was re-incorporated as NPT Nicosia Public Transport Services and Operation Ltd at around the time it won the tender.

The contract for Nicosia bus services is for 10 years (2020-2030) and is worth €175m, plus another €83m, under the option to extend the concession by five more years.

The MKLP consortium was also named as the winner in three other tenders – for Larnaca, Famagusta and the intercity bus routes – but these have likewise been put on hold due to similar legal action.


