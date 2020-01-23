January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot ambassador to Jordan may be replaced

By Staff Reporter010
Amman, Jordan

A decision on the future of Cyprus’ ambassador to Jordan Andreas Kouzoupis will be taken next week after complaints have been received against him.

Written complaints were made to the foreign ministry in July 2019 regarding Kouzupis’ conduct within the mission in Amman, described as “inappropriately aggressive towards staff at the embassy”.

Kouzoupis presented his credentials to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein on November 29, 2018.

According to Phileleftheros the allegations include “an atmosphere of tension within the embassy”, which allegedly forced the resignation of a staff member who had worked for ten consecutive years with Cypriot ambassadors abroad.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said a decision regarding Kouzoupis and the Jordanian embassy is expected to be taken next week, after being reviewed by the Council of Ministers.

In the meantime, Christodoulides said efforts are being made to bring back the staff member who is believed “to have been excellent in performing her duties throughout the years”.

 


Staff Reporter

