January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus beats 2020 renewable energy target

By Nick Theodoulou00

The share energy use from renewable source was 13.9 per cent share in 2018, up from 3.1 per cent in 2004. Cyprus squeaked past its 2020 projected goal of 13 per cent two years ahead of time.

The European average for renewable energy use was 18 per cent but countries varied wildly. Norway topped the charts with a whopping 73 per cent.

But the Netherlands, famous for their windmills of yore, registered last in renewable energy use at 7.4 per cent. Many scientists say rising sea levels make countries such as the Netherlands especially vulnerable.

Cyprus has a poor reputation in terms of renewables and climate credentials, but to its credit the island beat countries such as Ireland (11.1), Belgium (9.4) and their Mediterranean counterparts Malta at (8.0).

Nicosia just beat their northern neighbours in Ankara by 0.2 per cent, which registered 13.7 per cent. Turkey was standalone in the fact it slid backwards on renewable energy, having produced 16.2 per cent in 2004.

The EU’s target is to reach 20 per cent of energy coming from renewable sources by 2020 and at least 32 per cent by 2030.

Among the 28 EU member states, twelve have already reached a share equal to or above their national 2020 binding targets, including Cyprus.

The Netherlands, France, Ireland and UK are the furthest away from reaching their goals.


