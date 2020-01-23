January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dali parents to renew protest over air pollution

By Gina Agapiou0206
A previous protest by pupils and parents in Dali

Parents and students of Dali primary school will hold another protest next week against air pollution from nearby industrial zones, it was announced on Thursday.

The Dali primary school parents’ association said they would keep their children from attending the first hour of classes on Tuesday to protest against the pollution from the five industrial zones which surround the school.

“Our children’s health will not be negotiated,” the parents’ association said on Thursday.

Their announcement refers to previous protests by the parents, students and children of the school and complaining that the authorities are failing to confront the issue.

“We are obliged to act again before it is too late and the consequences are irreversible,” their announcement said.

Earlier this month, the parents’ association demanded the relocation of the two asphalt plants near the school which seem to be the main source of air pollution and bad odours.

To reinforce their protest, parents will submit to the ministry of education signed letters of those who wish to transfer their children to different schools by the end of the month. Many teachers have also reportedly asked to be transferred.

Some 444 students attend Dali primary school while 125 children attend the nursery school next door.


