January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in place of worship in old Limassol

By Jonathan Shkurko016

Firemen responded to a call for a help from a site used as a place of worship in the old part of Limassol on Thursday morning.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said they received the call at 3.13am from the International Christian Fellowship building on Eleftherias Street.

Four fire trucks were sent to the area and the fire was finally brought under control at 4.15 am.

However, the roof of the building collapsed and the interior sustained substantial damage.

In a joint effort with the police, firefighters evacuated people from neighbouring buildings as a precautionary measure.

The fire did not spread to other buildings and no injuries were reported.

The fire services have remained on the scene, while the cause of the incident will be investigated throughout the rest of the day in cooperation with police.


