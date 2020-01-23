January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Health ministry says risk of coronavirus in Cyprus is low

By Nick Theodoulou00
People wearing masks at the Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan

The health ministry said on Thursday that the risk of the Wuhan coronavirus being brought to Cyprus is low.

“We are ready to adapt to any new information and instructions if provided by the World Health Organisation or any other international bodies,” said director of health services Elizabeth Constantinou.

Constantinou met with the health ministry on Thursday morning to discuss the issue.

Authorities in China had confirmed 571 cases and 17 deaths by the end of Wednesday, China’s National Health Commission said. Earlier, it said another 393 suspected cases had been reported.

After the meeting she said that the risk to Cyprus was low, but information was being prepared for the public and stressed that the health ministry was closely monitoring the situation.

“Policy measures will be changed if necessary,” she added.

The previously unknown virus strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

“The virus is transmitted from person to person and appears to be relatively contained. The symptoms range from the common cold to very serious respiratory infections such as pneumonia – but mortality appears to be low,” she said.

Most transport in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people and larger than London, was suspended on Thursday morning and people were told not to leave. Hours later, state media in neighbouring Huanggang, a city of some 6 million people, said it was imposing a similar lockdown.

Chinese authorities gave no new details on the numbers of virus infections, but it has been reported in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, and several other countries including the United States and Thailand, stoking fears it is already spreading worldwide.

Chinese state media broadcast images of one of Wuhan’s transport hubs, the Hankou rail station, nearly deserted, with gates blocked or barred. The government is urging citizens not to leave the city.

 


