January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 350 drivers caught speeding in 24 hours

By Gina Agapiou064

Some 356 drivers were caught speeding in the 24 hours up to Thursday morning.

“Islandwide police campaigns and traffic checks continue daily with the intention of preventing traffic accidents, to ensure the public’s security and to create a safe road network.” a police announcement said,

Two days ago, 25-year-old Rafaella Patihi from Avgourou died while speeding without wearing a seatbelt on the Avgourou-Liopetri road.

The victim was the fourth death on the road this year in just three weeks.

Last year 48 people died on the road, while 2018 saw 49 fatalities.


