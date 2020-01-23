January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos murder suspect arrested in Limassol

By Evie Andreou00
Hussein Farouh

The 42-year-old Syrian man, believed to have stabbed to death his estranged wife in Paphos earlier this week, was arrested on Thursday in Limassol, police said.

Hussein Farouh was reportedly hiding in the house of compatriots. He was arrested after police received a tip off.

He was wanted in connection with the murder of Ghada Al Nouri, 31, who was found stabbed in her flat in Paphos on Monday. She had wounds to her chest believed to have been caused by a knife.

Nouri had filed a complaint to police against her husband on January 10 and a restraining order was issued by a court.

Nouri had seven children. Her two older children, aged 16 and 17, live in Syria while the rest, aged between three and 11, were living with her. The family arrived in Cyprus some 18 months ago and were asylum seekers.


Related posts

MPs suspect House president of prevarication over bad loan list

George Psyllides

Bags of designer clothes stolen in four minutes flat

Annette Chrysostomou

‘Stolen’ wrong word says govt over Turkey’s believed acquisition of gas surveys

Evie Andreou

Thursday’s winds could reach gale force seven

George Psyllides

Cypriot ambassador to Jordan may be replaced

Staff Reporter

Over 350 drivers caught speeding in 24 hours

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign