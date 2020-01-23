January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pelosi ‘expresses full support to the Republic’

President Nicos Anastasiades with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi

Foreign leaders and dignitaries, gathered in Jerusalem, have conveyed to president Nicos Anastasiades their support to Cyprus’ sovereign rights that are being challenged by Turkey’s ongoing illegal actions in waters around the island.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, Anastasiades on Thursday spoke to a number of leaders on the sidelines of the fifth World Holocaust Forum which he is attending in the Israeli capital.

Anastasiades spoke, among others, with French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President of the European Council Charles Michel, the presidents of Portugal and Romania, and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Anastasiades held an “extremely interesting conversation” with Pelosi, the statement said.

“She was fully up-to-date on Turkey’s provocative acts in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. Ms Pelosi expressed to Mr Anastasiades her complete support to the Republic of Cyprus…and to Nicosia’s efforts to reach a settlement based on UN resolutions, international law and respect for human rights.”

The statement also said: “The president informed his interlocutors on the recent violations committed by Turkey and the dangers posed by Turkey’s conduct not only to Cyprus, but to Europe itself as well as to the eastern Mediterranean region.”

Michel briefed Anastasiades on the outcome of his visit to Ankara and the ‘messages’ he relayed to the Turkish President during their meeting there.

For his part, France’s Macron “expressed full support to the Cypriot government in relation to the safeguarding of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and the thwarting of Turkey’s unlawful actions.”

The fifth World Holocaust Forum is being hosted by the Yad Vashem remembrance centre on the western hills of Jerusalem.

The event, headlined ‘Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism’, comes days ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday.


Staff Reporter

