President calls on Merkel to pressure Erdogan over drilling

By Evie Andreou054
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the Turkish president on Friday

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to convey his Turkish counterpart the message that Ankara needs to immediately stop her illegal actions in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

According to an official announcement his phone call to the German chancellor was due to her visit to Ankara where she is to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

During their conversation, Anastasiades asked Merkel to call on Erdogan to immediately end Turkey’s illegal actions in the Cypriot EEZ and for Turkey to comply finally with the “myriad decisions and conclusions of the European Council”.

Anastasiades also reiterated his determination and readiness to resume a dialogue, away from threats, leading to the solution of the Cyprus problem.

Merkel reassured him that she would convey his message to the Turkish president and would also stress the EU’s positions.

She also said she would brief Anastasiades in the coming days about the results of her meeting with the Turkish president.

 

 


