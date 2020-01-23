January 23, 2020

Trial set for 3 suspects in homeless scam

By Staff Reporter00

Three suspects, detained in connection with a case of collecting €200,000 from the state on false pretences, were referred for trial at the Limassol criminal court on Thursday.

They face more than 90 charges concerning conspiracy to commit felony, fraud, extortion of property under false pretences, document forgery, money laundering and human trafficking of adults.

The three suspects – the 46-year-old head of an organisation allegedly helping the homeless, a 57-year-old hotel owner that hosts homeless people and a 66-year-old employee of the hotel – were released on bail of €100,000.

The court also ordered them to hand in their travel documents and appear at their local police station once a week. Their names have been put on the airport stop list.

The three suspects were  arrested last October after a social welfare worker made several attempts to visit homeless people that were supposedly staying at the hotel owned by the 57-year-old, but never saw them. The social worker reported the case to the police.

The trial is scheduled to start on April 13.

 


