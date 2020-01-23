January 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrests after weapons, drugs found

By Annette Chrysostomou0109

Police have arrested two people, a 39-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, in connection with the illegal possession of weapons and drugs at their home in Paphos on Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived at the residence armed with a search warrant the woman handed them a small bag and a plastic box containing some crystalline methamphetamine.

During the search of the home a pistol was found resulting in the arrest of the couple.

Outside the house a backpack, a suitcase and an object wrapped in a nylon bag were found.

In the backpack and the suitcase police discovered four items believed to be antiques.

The object in the nylon bag was found to be a rifle.

All items were seized pending further investigations.


Related posts

Cyprus part of European operation seizing misused medicines

Press Association

Colleges face losses over foreign student clampdown

Evie Andreou

Top composer writes oratorio for mothers of the Missing

Evie Andreou

CFA docks funding for five clubs over match fixing claims

Evie Andreou

New parliament building will cost €95 million

Evie Andreou

Turkey has data from ENI gas surveys, minister admits EU sanctions won’t stop Turkey (Updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign