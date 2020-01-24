January 24, 2020

Australian Open order of play on Saturday

By Reuters News Service

Order of play on the main showcourts on the sixth day of the Australian Open on Saturday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

30-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) v 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) v 4-Simona Halep (Romania)

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 27-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain)

Not before 0800 GMT

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Alexei Popyrin (Australia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Camila Giorgi (Italy) v 17-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

6-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v 28-Anett Kontaveit (Estonia)

Not before 0300 GMT

29-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Not before 0800 GMT

Fernando Verdasco (Spain) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) v 9-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)

MELBOURNE ARENA

Not before 0200 GMT

10-Gael Monfils (France) v Ernests Gulbis (Latvia)

16-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v Catherine Bellis (U.S)

Not before 0750 GMT

23-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 16-Karen Khachanov (Russia)


