January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes eastern Turkey

By Jonathan Shkurko00

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck eastern Turkey on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, and Turkish aid organisations said they were sending teams to the area.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to EMSC.

State media in neighbouring Syria reported the earthquake was felt in several areas of the country. Local media in Lebanon reported the same in the cities of Beirut and Tripoli.


Related posts

Man shoots parents and family in German pub

Reuters News Service

U.S. health officials confirm second U.S. case of Wuhan coronavirus

Reuters News Service

China shuts part of Great Wall as virus toll hits 26 (Update)

Reuters News Service

‘No, No America’: Thousands of Iraqis rally against US military presence

Reuters News Service

WHO says ‘bit too early’ to declare coronavirus a global emergency (Update)

Reuters News Service

Get an economics degree Greta, then we’ll talk says US Treasury chief

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign