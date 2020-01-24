January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Explosion under Aris chairman’s car

By Annette Chrysostomou084

A bomb exploded in the back of the car of the president of the Aris football club at dawn on Friday, in Limassol.

The car was parked in the drive of Yiannis Panayi’s house and the explosion, which occurred at 4.30am, damaged the car and shattered windows of the house. The explosive device had been placed at the right rear tyre of the vehicle.

 


Related posts

Three injured in road accident

Staff Reporter

Roads closed, schools closed, winds drop

Annette Chrysostomou

Mosquito experts visit Akrotiri

British Bases

New Year’s Honour List for entomologist

British Bases

HIO forecast Gesy surplus this year

Evie Andreou

President has full trust in his minister over EEZ

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign