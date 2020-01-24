January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this girl?

By George Psyllides00

Police said Friday they were investigating the possible abduction of a 16-year-old Romia Kumari who has been missing from her home in Ayia Napa since Thursday lunchtime.

Police said the 16-year-old had left her home at around 11.10am on Thursday to go to college on the Ayia Napa to Sotira bus.

Just after 1.45pm, she contacted her family and told them she was returning home on the bus. She has been missing since.

Police said her family filed a report on Thursday evening and there were suspicions that she may have been abducted.

No other information was given by police.

The teenager is slim, about 1.50m tall, with brown shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes.  When last seen, she was wearing a red top and faded jeans.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts should contact Famagusta CID on 23803040, the public hotline 1460 or their nearest police station.

 


Related posts

Bus child seat saga continues

Evie Andreou

Bad tenants beware, House passes tougher eviction law

Evie Andreou

Supreme court hears British man’s appeal in lengthy property dispute

Jonathan Shkurko

House passes long-delayed phone-tapping bill

Evie Andreou

Man suspected of murdering wife remanded for eight days

Annette Chrysostomou

New beginning for crucial cancer hospice

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign