January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Health services to be upgraded in mountain regions

By Gina Agapiou00

Two more specialists will be added to medical staff at Kyperounta hospital in the next few days, as part of the national strategy for the development of mountain communities, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday.

The minister met the region’s development commissioner Costas Hambiaouris to discuss the upgrading of the health services provided at Kyperounta Hospital and the region in general.

According to Ioannou, in the next few days a cardiologist and a GP will be added to medical staff at the hospital, following the recent addition of a paediatrician and a lung specialist.

The health minister also informed Hambiaouris about the latest updates of the completion of an A&E department at the hospital as well as a pulmonary and tuberculosis clinic.

Upgrading of Kyperounta hospital is estimated to cost €6.5m and will be completed in the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, health services provided in the Evrychou-Pedoulas-Kampos areas will clustered in a bid to upgrade health provision while clustering the Kyperounta-Platres-Agros-Palechori regions is also moving forward.

All the projects for the development of primary care aim to assist residents of the Troodos region.

Hambiouris also had a meeting with the labour minister Zeta Emilianidou last Monday in which they agreed on the establishment of three more preschools for the communities of Marathasa, Krassochoria, and Kouris Xylourikou.

An observatory and a culinary school are also expected to be opened in the area.

 


