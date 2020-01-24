January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted for alleged rape

By Rachael Gillett07

The Sovereign Base Area Police are looking for Prasad Chandana Weerathunga Arachochig in connection to an alleged rape in Ypsonas on January 21.

The Sri Lankan man is alleged to have raped a co-worker in the village, within the SBAs at approximately 7.30pm.

Police have conformed that the man is known to drive a white Suzuki wagon, with the registration number of KJF 096.

The man has been missing since the night of the alleged incident and his mobile phone has been deactivated.

Anyone with information that could help locate the suspect should call 112.

 

 


