January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parliament approves increase in number of judges

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Nicosia district court

Parliament unanimously passed two bills on Friday to increase the number of district court judges, as part of reforming the justice system.

The first bill raises the number of district judges from 49 to 69, senior district judges from 18 to 23, and the district court presidents from 15 to 22.

The second bill increases the number of judges at the international protection administrative court, from three to five.

The court has exclusive jurisdiction to adjudicate on first instance on any recourse made to it by an asylum seeker under section 146 of the Constitution against a decision, an act or omission relating to the provisions of the Refugee Law.


