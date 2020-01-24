January 24, 2020

Roads closed, schools closed, winds drop

There is a chilly day ahead, while some schools in the mountains will remain closed and a number of roads only open to 4×4 drives and vehicles equipped with snow chains.

The education ministry announced on Friday morning that schools in Lemythos, Kyperounta, Platres and Moniatis will stay closed due to the weather conditions, while schools in Agros will open after 9.30am.

The following road are accessible only for vehicles with snow chains and four-wheel drives:

Karvounas – Troodos

Troodos – Platres

Prodromos – Troodos

Moniatis – Platres

Platres – Trooditissa

Pera Pedi – Mandria

Kato Platres –  Phoini – Lemithou

Kalo Chorio – Agros

Karvounas – Kyperounta – Agros

Trimiklini – Pelendri

Amiantos – Karvounas

Pedoulas – Prodromos – Trooditissa

Pedoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria

Kakopetria – Karvounas

Kambos – Pyrgou

Kalopanayiotis – Pedoulas

Gerakies – Kykkos

The strong winds of Thursday night will continue on Friday morning but will gradually die down by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 11C inland and 13C at the coast.

At night they are forecast to drop to 1C around Nicosia, 3C to 5C in coastal areas and -6 in the higher mountains.

It will get markedly warmer during the weekend, reaching levels above average for the time of the year.


