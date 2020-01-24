January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany – police

By Reuters News Service00
Police secures- the area after several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in Rot am See in south-western Germany-

Several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.

The incident occurred at 12.45pm local time (1145 GMT) close to a building in the town of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Police in the nearby town of Aalen said the incident appeared to be linked to a “personal relationship”, adding there was no indication that there were additional perpetrators.

Rot am See is located some 135 km (84 miles) southeast of Frankfurt, close to the medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber.


