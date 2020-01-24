January 24, 2020

Three injured in road accident

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital after he was injured in a road crash on Thursday evening in the Limassol district.

The man was driving on a road in Trachoni at 9.15pm when his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 21-year-old man who had a 16-year-old girl with him as a passenger.

All involved were injured and taken to Limassol general hospital. The 21-year-old man and the girl were released after receiving first aid while the 19-year-old was diagnosed with a head injury and transferred to Nicosia.


