January 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: Will a 15 year legal battle end a British man’s anguish at the Supreme Court today?

By Rosie Charalambous04045

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        •  It’s cervical cancer week – what do you know about HPV?
        • “Risks in a challenging world” is this year’s topic at the Economy Panel
        • A film premiere about Cypriots in Birmingham

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/


