January 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

16-year-old girl found, refutes abduction

By Peter Michael0108

A 16-year-old girl reported missing on Thursday was found alive and well on Saturday morning in Ayia Napa, police said.

Reports circulated the girl was potentially abducted, which she later refuted to police.

On Friday, police said the 16-year-old had left her home at around 11.10am on Thursday to go to college on the Ayia Napa to Sotira bus.

Just after 1.45pm, she contacted her family and told them she was returning home on the bus. But she did not return home.

Police said her family filed a report on Thursday evening and there were suspicions that she may have been abducted.

No other information was given by police.


Related posts

President expects to be informed on Merkel’s discussion with Erdogan

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Ombudswoman says auditor general unprofessional, desperate, malicious

Peter Michael

Akel appeal to put environment above profit

Gina Agapiou

Shocking images of dead flamingos probably a result of lead poisoning (updated)

Peter Michael

Foreign ministry offers condolences after deadly Turkish earthquake

Source: Cyprus News Agency

The wines of the Peloponnese at festival

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign