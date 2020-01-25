January 25, 2020

A contemporary myth of creation at Gloria Gallery

By Eleni Philippou00

Next week Gloria Gallery will host a new exhibition entitled Out of the Deepest Inertia a Birth by Marion Pascali, showing her contemporary myth of creation.

The artist composes her images by unravelling threads that in their unanticipated meshes embrace the birth of enigmatic shapes and forms. Reinforced by a colour palette in pencil and lavish oil paints, these forms are unleashed in an abstractly lyrical space. The titles of the works themselves amplify the reading of the image. Within this overtly poetic mood, the artist births and spins her thoughts concerning love, passion, pain and loss.

Pascali was born in England to Cypriot parents. During her studies in the science sector of the Pancyprian Gymnasium in Nicosia, the artist received drawing and painting lessons from the well-known Cypriot artist Andreas Charalambous.

Subsequently she studied Painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence under the supervision of the professors and artists F.Farulli and G.Ulivi. In the course of her studies, she was inspired by Performance Art which led her not only to the creation of a book ‘object d’art’ and the intention of its audio-visual expression, but also to further studies in the field of theatre. She received an MA award from Kings College and Rada in London in Text and Performance.

Over the last 13 years she has worked as an art teacher at the Junior and Senior School in Nicosia, while concurrently continuing her creative path in the field of the arts. She has held two solo exhibitions and has participated in two group exhibitions.

 

Out of the Deepest Inertia a Birth

Exhibition of Marion Pascali. January 28-February 2. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night 7.30pm. Monday Friday: 10.30am-12.45pm and 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605


