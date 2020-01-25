January 25, 2020

Akel appeal to put environment above profit

By Gina Agapiou00
Andros Kyprianou

Under the slogan Environment Above Profit, Akel will plant 1,500 trees in 23 different communities in Larnaca on Saturday, the occasion of its 23rd Pancyprian Conference.

“Unfortunately, the natural environment is constantly in danger because all that is important for its quality – air, water, natural beauty etc – are sacrificed for easy profit,” party leader Andros Kyprianou said in advance of the events.

He noted the importance of such initiatives to protect the environment and increase people’s quality of life, but also said we need different solutions for the many problems the planet is facing.

The priority should be the development of the economy in balance with social benefits and ecological balance so we can live “in a clean and safe environment,” Kyprianou explained.

The tree planting took place in the communities of Aradipou, Anafotia, Delikipos, Kalavasos, Kiti, Kornos, Mosfiloti, Xylotimpou, Xylofagou, Ormidia, Oroklini, Pervolia, Pyla, Tersefanou, Tochni and Psevdas.

 

 


