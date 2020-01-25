January 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign ministry offers condolences after deadly Turkish earthquake

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Rescuers work on a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey

The foreign ministry on Saturday expressed sadness over the deadly earthquake in Turkey.

The ministry said in a post in Turkish on its Twitter account: “Saddened by news of the deadly earthquake that struck near #Sivrice, in #Turkey. Sincere #condolences to the families and loved ones of all who perished. Our thoughts are with the injured and all affected. We wish rescue teams the best in their efforts.”

The powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey late on Friday, killing at least 21 people and collapsing buildings in towns near the centre of the tremor, which was strong enough to be felt in several neighbouring countries.

The magnitude 6.8 quake shook Elazig province, about 550km east of Ankara, and was followed by more than 270 aftershocks, 12 of which had magnitudes over 4.

Seventeen people were killed in Elazig and four more in the neighbouring province of Malatya, said Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD), adding 1,030 others were injured and in hospitals in the region.

It said rescue efforts were underway at three different sites in Elazig.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus.

