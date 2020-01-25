January 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Join a cultural visit to Lefkara

By Eleni Philippou00

Lefkara is a village that doesn’t need much of an introduction as it’s a favourite among both locals and tourists, is home to Unesco-acclaimed lace and brimming with tavernas serving its characteristic ttavas. If you’ve lived on the island for long, chances are that you have already visited Lefkara but it’s the type of place that always leaves you wanting to return.

Mission Tradition is organising a visit to the village with a cultural aspect on February 1. “We are super excited to announce our next event packed with crafty traditions,” they say. “With the help of the Municipality of Lefkara and the Cultural Organisation of Lefkara, we are pleased to invite you to discover along with us the beautiful traditions of Lefkaritiko, silversmithing, and the tasty culinary tradition of ttavas.”

And that’s exactly what the schedule will entail on the day. The visit will begin with arrival at Lefkara at 10am with a short documentary screening on lace manufacturing. Then, participants will experience a silversmithing demonstration, followed by a lefkaritiko workshop.

The day will continue with coffee breaks, lunch and a tour of the village by Andreas Shoshilos, president of the Cultural Organisation of Lefkara and former mayor.

Participants and organisers will meet at 27 Ezekia Papaioannou, 1075 in Nicosia at 8.40am to be ready to leave by 9am. The participation fee is €17 and includes all activities, a portion of ttavas plus the bus fare. If you do not wish to include the ttavas tasting in your trip, the price for the ticket is €10.

The ttavas tasting requires 25 people to participate, so if the numbers aren’t reached the tasting will be cancelled but the other planned activities will continue as normal. To reserve your spot, register on the link given on the Facebook event (Cultural Visit of Lefkara) and prepay your participation.

 

Cultural Visit of Lefkara

Organised village visit with Mission Tradition. Includes workshops, silversmithing demonstrations and lunch. February 1. Meeting point: 27 Ezekia Papaioannou, 1075, Nicosia

 


Related posts

16-year-old girl found, refutes abduction

Peter Michael

President expects to be informed on Merkel’s discussion with Erdogan

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Ombudswoman says auditor general unprofessional, desperate, malicious

Peter Michael

Akel appeal to put environment above profit

Gina Agapiou

A contemporary myth of creation at Gloria Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Shocking images of dead flamingos probably a result of lead poisoning (updated)

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign