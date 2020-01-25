Nicolas Mouros Activist/Dancer/Conscientious Objector

Where do you live and with whom?

I currently live in Nicosia with my family.

What did you have for breakfast?

Soya Hot Chocolate with cookies made by my grandmother.

Describe your perfect day.

My perfect day would be a day of climate and social justice. A day where the power of love is more powerful than the power of money and greed.

A current perfect day would be hiking on Troodos Mountains and immediately after to find myself dancing in a retro themed party.

Best book ever read… what did you like most about it?

I wouldn’t characterize myself as a book person.

But what I really enjoy reading is Geography books with case studies. I really love to blend environmental and social issues together and then try to make something out of it.

Best childhood memory?

Laughing loudly with my brother for absolutely no reason during late night just to annoy our grandparents.

What is always in your fridge?

Some good pesto and dark chocolate.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

From disco and funk to jazz and classical.

What’s your spirit animal? Why?

My friends describe me as a turtle. I wish to make a change to the world; it will take time, many won’t see my vision or believe in me, but I will continue slow and sturdy until I reach the finish line.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud for being true in what I believe in without sacrificing my principles for my personal interest. At the end of the day is not what you do that is important, it’s how you do it.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Eat my shit scene from The Help.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be? Why?

Natalie Christopher, as she is one of the few who made me who I am today and I miss her a lot. [Christopher was a scientist and bicommunal activist who died in an accident last summer]

If you could time travel where would you go?

On the back of the bus in Alabama in 1955 with Rosa Parks.

What is your greatest fear?

The disappearance of common sense, empathy and critical thinking within societies.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would say to myself that corruption does not just lie within politicians and people in power. Corruption lies between the people of Cyprus, we live with it.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Dumping your cigarette butt on the ground.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Dance like there is no tomorrow with my loved ones.



