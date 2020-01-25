January 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Health

‘Patient security a top priority for health ministry’

By Peter Michael00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Patient security is a top priority for the Health Ministry, minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Saturday at a conference covering the issue plus protecting patients from human error.

Ioannou added the information received at this seminar, held in Cyprus for the second time, will be helpful to doctors, and attempts to reduce human error in the health sector.

Causes such as misdiagnosis, in-hospital infections and complications after surgery are just some of the most important causes of error in the health sector, he added.

However, he added: “the fact is that 50 per cent of these human errors can be prevented and avoided, thus protecting both patients and health professionals.”

Ioannou said the ministry has set up a Patient Safety Committee that will co-ordinate with the competent bodies on the preparation of a National Patient Safety Strategy-Action Plan.

This will include the promotion of education and training of healthcare workers in patient safety and the development and adherence to clinical guidelines, protocols, procedures and best practices in the clinical setting of all professional health teams, but also the establishment of incident reporting systems.

 


Related posts

China virus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide

Reuters News Service

Guardsmen undergo random drug tests

Annette Chrysostomou

Plant of the week: Plant with unpleasant smell associated with prophesy

Alexander McCowan

Health ministry says risk of coronavirus in Cyprus is low (Update 2)

Nick Theodoulou

Heightened global alarm over virus, WHO to decide whether to declare global health emergency (Update 3)

Reuters News Service

Second phase of Gesy will ease hospital congestion, says minister

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign