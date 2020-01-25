January 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shocking images of dead flamingos probably a result of lead poisoning

By Peter Michael00

Dead flamingos at the Larnaca Salt Lake some of which seemed to have been decapitated, shocking images of which were seen on social media on Saturday, were probably the result of lead poisoning.

The Cyprus Green Party was the first to condemn the dead birds, calling for an immediate investigation into the matter.

Deputy head of the party Efi Xanthou wrote on social media: “Something tragic has happened at the Larnaca Salt Lake. The criminal (and negligent) that caused their death must be investigated.”

Green Party head Giorgos Peridikis said the action reminded him of a time other animals were poisoned by lead in large quantities.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said the matter is being investigated.

Birdlife Cyprus’ director Martin Hellicar said the flamingoes could have died from lead poisoning from residue left in a nearby former shooting range, which was flooded due to the recent heavy rains.

He added the incidents have been occurring over the past few days, and that the Game Fund has collected the bodies of the birds for testing to determine the exact cause of death.

Images showing decapitated birds, Hellicar said, could be a result of foxes that scavenged on the corpses.

 


