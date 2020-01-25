January 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Health

State health services draw up action plan for coronovirus (updated)

By Peter Michael0174

The government medical services said on Saturday that have set up an action plan that will be launched to deal with potential coronavirus cases that may arise in Cyprus.

The plan was made following the spread of the virus in China, and the first cases recorded in Europe. It includes a series of measures.

The public health services will distribute an informational flyer for travellers wishing to go to China, or other areas affected by the virus.

Also, they have said authorities at entry points in Cyprus will be briefed on the disease and recognising potential symptoms.

The plan also includes a protocol for transferring a patient potentially affected by the disease.

The state health services are also preparing a prospectus with relevant instructions to health professionals, mainly at the points of entry of Cyprus.

At the same time, the health services are preparing a suspected incident investigation protocol including a laboratory examination to confirm the case.

Other measures are the preparation of guidelines for the prevention of transmission of the virus in health facilities and the activation of an action group by the Ministry of Health’s Infectious Disease Control Unit for daily monitoring of epidemic developments and immediate upgrading of measures wherever necessary.

Finally, the Medical Services have called on people intending to travel to an area where outbreaks have been recorded to monitor local media about developments in the virus, to follow the instructions of the authorities of these areas and to implement individual safeguards.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry a Travel Advice on Saturday urging Cypriot citizens to avoid travelling to the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the presence of the coronavirus.

“Citizens of Cyprus who permanently live, travel, or intend to travel to China are advised to avoid visiting the city of Wuhan, Hubei province due to the epidemic of the novel coronavirus which has been confirmed that is contagious to humans,” the ministry said.


