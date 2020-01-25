January 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tales of Cypriot women who emigrated to Birmingham brought to screen

By Gina Agapiou00

A Cypriot man who grew up in Birmingham, England has produced a documentary on the mass migration of Cypriots to the UK, which will see its Cyprus premiere on Sunday.

Queens of Amathus is a 60-minute film featuring the stories of 22 women from Cyprus who migrated to Birmingham after WWII, the EOKA struggle in 1955-59 and the 1974 invasion.

The Greek Cypriot women voice their experiences before and after these three critical points in the history of Cyprus through personal interviews with presenter Christina Savvas

The documentary will be screened on Sunday at 6pm at the Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia.

“We want to raise awareness about the struggle of Cypriot women worldwide,” Panayiotis Panayiotou, the director, producer and writer of the documentary, as well as the co-author of a book published alongside it, said.

One woman says of the events in 1974: “I experienced the war and I would not wish it on anyone, it is horrible.”

An older woman talking about the hardships of WWII admits she feels proud and says “Cypriots are survivors, aren’t they?”

Queens of Amathus was a runner up in the Birmingham Film Festival out of 792 entries and premiered there in November 3. It will also be part of the Amsterdam International Documentary festival and the London Greek Film festival in May 2020.

Panayiotou is also the founder of LGK (Lakis Greek Kitchen), a charity founded in memory of his father for people with medical conditions, to which any proceeds from the screenings will be given.

More screening in Cyprus are set to follow. The ticket for the premiere is €8. Donate here

 


