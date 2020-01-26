January 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Australian Open

Australian Open Day 7 highlights

By CyprusMail0407
Tennis - Australian Open - Fourth Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2020 - Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) – Highlights of the seventh day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (times AEDT; GMT+11):

1704 DJOKOVIC DOMINATES SCHWARTZMAN

Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic thumped Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals for the 11th time in 16 appearances.

The world number two will take on 32nd seed Milos Raonic in the last eight, looking to improve his 9-0 head-to-head record over the Canadian.

1531 RAONIC MOWS DOWN CILIC

Canadian Milos Raonic sent down 35 aces as he blasted past Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 in a meeting of two players who both reached a career-high ranking of number three but have since dropped out of the top 30.

1433 KVITOVA RALLIES PAST SAKKARI

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova lost a tight opening set to Greek Maria Sakkari but the 2019 runner-up recovered to win 6-7(4) 6-3 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

“I just kept playing. I knew it would be a really difficult match… I had to fight hard… my serving game really helped,” Kvitova said.

1100 DOUBLES PLAY UNDERWAY BEFORE SINGLES TAKES OVER

Play in the doubles competitions began on time on the outer courts with fourth round singles action not due to start before 12 pm (0100 GMT) with seventh seed Petra Kvitova first up on Rod Laver Arena.

There should be no disruptions to play with no chance of rain and a high of 27 Celsius (80.6 Fahrenheit) expected.


Related posts

Guardiola not expecting to face weakened Fulham in FA Cup

Press Association

Boufal’s late leveller condemns Spurs to FA Cup replay

Reuters News Service

Iheanacho sends Foxes into FA Cup last 16

Reuters News Service

Kyrgios rides an epic storm to reach second week in Melbourne

Reuters News Service

Stress-free Zverev cruises past Verdasco into fourth round

Reuters News Service

Blazing leaders Anorthosis to clash with Omonia

Iacovos Constantinou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign