Cyprus FM issues travel advice for Wuhan, China due to coronavirus outbreak

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a Travel Advice urging Cypriot citizens to avoid traveling to the Chinese city Wyhan in the province of Hubei due to the coronavirus epidemic that plagued the region.
“The citizens of the Republic of Cyprus who permanently live, travel, or intent to travel to China are advised to avoid visiting the city of Wuhan, Hubei province due to the epidemic of the novel coronavirus which has been confirmed that is contagious to humans,” the Cypriot MFA said.
The ministry also called on Cypriot citizens to monitor local and international media for developments concerning the said virus and to follow the instructions issued by the Chinese authorities including personal protection measures.
It also said that as of January 23 all public transport in the city of Wuhan have been suspended including bus and train services to and from the city, while flights to and from the city’s airport have been also suspended. The Chinese authorities have also implemented restrictive measures in an additional 13 cities of the Hubei province, the Cypriot ministry notes.
According to the World Health Organization cases of pneumonia from a so far unknown coronavirus have been confirmed in the city of Wuhan, while cases are confirmed in other regions of China. Furthermore, the People’s Republic of China National Health Commission has announced that until January 25 a total of 1,287 cases of the virus (2019-nCoV) have been confirmed in 29 Chinese provinces, of which 95 critical and 41 fatal (40 in Wuhan city, Hubei province, and one in the Heilongjiang province).
Moreover, 10 cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, 5 in Macau and 3 in Taiwan, the ministry added.
In case of emergency, Cypriot citizens can visit the website www.oikade.gov.cy of contact the embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in China: 2-13-2, Ta Yuan Diplomatic Office Bldg.
14 Liang Ma He Nan Lu
Chaoyang District
Beijing 100600
Peoples Republic of China
Tel.: +861065325057, +861065325059, + 86 10 65 32 70 57, + 86 10 65 32 70 56
Fax: + 86 10 65 32 42 44
email: [email protected]
website: www.mfa.gov.cy/embassybeijing