January 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested in Nicosia on suspicion of sending child porn material

By Evie Andreou00

A 38-year-old man from Nicosia was arrested on Saturday in connection with a case concerning possession of child porn material.

The man was arrested after Cypriot authorities were alerted by Europol that a social media user sent through his account a file with child porn material to another user.

During a search in his home, police seized two mobile phones which were sent for forensic examination.


