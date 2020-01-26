January 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prodromos to Troodos road closed due to traffic congestion

By Evie Andreou00

Roads leading to Troodos are congested police said on Sunday also informing excursionists that the Prodromos to Troodos road is closed to traffic.

 

According to the police, there is great traffic in the Troodos roads due to the large number of excursionists who decided to visit the snowy area.

 

Police also said the Prodromos to Troodos road is closed to traffic due to congestion.

Earlier in the day police said the following roads were open to traffic but slippery due to frost:

Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria

Moutoullas-Pedoulas

Pedoulas-Kykkos

Kakopetria-Karvounas

Drivers are urged to be especially careful and patient, keep safety distances from other vehicles and comply with the traffic signs and police officers’ instructions.


