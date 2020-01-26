January 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Trump says lead impeachment Democrat Schiff has not paid “price, yet”

By Reuters News Service00
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the impeachment case against him, Representative Adam Schiff, has “not paid the price, yet” for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat.

The vitriol from Trump against Schiff and other Democrats followed days of their arguments in his impeachment trial before the U.S. Senate on charges he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, and then tried to obstruct an investigation by Congress.

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” Trump said on Twitter.

Asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if he took the Republican president’s social media post as a threat, Schiff said, “I think it’s intended to be.”

As lead impeachment manager, Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, played a central role in Democrats’ efforts to paint Trump’s behavior as dangerous to democracy in America and around the world in arguments before the Republican-led Senate, where Trump is likely to be acquitted.

While some Republican senators said Schiff had been effective, most appeared unswayed. The lawmaker from California, a former federal prosecutor, has been a regular target of attack from Trump and Trump’s Republican supporters in Congress.

Trump’s team of lawyers began their defense on Saturday, arguing Democrats’ efforts to remove the president from office would set a “very, very dangerous” precedent in an election year.


Related posts

India’s Republic Day celebrations marked with protests, blasts

Reuters News Service

Pope asks Catholics to say ‘Never Again’ to the Holocaust

Reuters News Service

Erdogan says Haftar pursues Libya attacks ‘with all his resources’

Reuters News Service

China scrambles to contain ‘strengthening’ virus

Reuters News Service

UK will set out EU trade objectives next month-Brexit secretary

Reuters News Service

Dozens pulled from rubble as Turkey quake toll hits 35

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign