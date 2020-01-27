January 27, 2020

Agriculture minister attends EU Council on green issues

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis

Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis will take part in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels on Monday.

According to an announcement, ministers will exchange views about the agricultural aspects of the European Green Deal, announced last December as an EU response to climate change and severe environmental challenges.

EU agriculture ministers are also expected to discuss transitional rules concerning the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and exchange views on the relevant draft legislation.

 


