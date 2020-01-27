January 27, 2020

Archbishop to undergo surgery at noon

Archbishop Chrysostomos will undergo liver surgery in the United States at noon on Monday at a medical centre specialised in liver cancer surgery, the Archdiocese announced.

The surgery follows the completion of a chemotherapy cycle to treat cancer.

His personal doctor neurosurgeon Theologos Theologou and director of the Archdiocese Michael Spyrou travelled with him to the USA.


