January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

By Reuters News Service

Order of play on the main showcourt on the ninth day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

14-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

Not before 0130 GMT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Not before 0330 GMT

Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Not before 0800 GMT

32-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)


