BidX1: Prime apartment opportunities from €55,000 via digital auction

Leading prop-tech company BidX1 recently announced the launch of its catalogue, now live on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/en/cyprus), for its 2nd digital property auction in Cyprus, which will take place on 19 February 2020. The catalogue includes many residential opportunities in Nicosia & Paphos, with reserve prices starting at 55,000EURO, including a three-bedroom apartment in the premium Aphrodite Hills Golf & Spa Resort.

74 sq. m two-bedroom apartment in Engomi

Built in 2003, the apartment is on the 2nd floor of a 3-storey building, comprising two bedrooms, open space living room/dining room/kitchen, a bathroom and a covered veranda, as well as exclusive right of use of one parking space. The property extends to approx. 74 sq. m. internal area and 4 sq. m. covered verandas.

Reserve Price: €80,000

Bidding Deposit: €3,000

https://bidx1.com/en/el-cy/auction/property/39846

2nd floor apartment with roof garden in Lakatamia

Extending to approximately 83 sq. m., 19 sq. m. covered verandas and a 100 sq. m. roof garden, this 2nd floor two-bedroom apartment is located in a quiet residential area, approx. 15 m. south of Archangelos roundabout which links Nicosia with the tourist resort of Troodos mountains. The property benefits from direct access to the new Mall in Lakatamia, direct access to Nicosia city centre via Archangelos and Strovolos Avenues as well as easy access to the other cities.

Reserve Price: €90,000

Bidding Deposit: €3,000

https://bidx1.com/en/el-cy/auction/property/39763

Top floor 3-bedroom apartment in Paphos

Located in Ayios Theodoros Parish, the property extends to approximately 99 sq. m. of covered area and comprises three bedrooms, living room/dining area, kitchen, one bathroom and a large covered veranda. The immediate area is mixed-use with numerous retail shops, offices, building blocks of apartments and houses as well.

Reserve Price: €55,000

Bidding Deposit: €3,000

https://bidx1.com/en/el-cy/auction/property/40034

Two-bedroom apartment close to the University of Cyprus

Second floor two-bedroom apartment with covered parking space on ground floor, extending to approximately 80 sq. m. internal area and 16 sq. m. covered verandas. The property enjoys good accessibility to the wider area of Nicosia due to its close proximity to Kallipoleos and Archbishop Makarios III Avenues.

Reserve Price: €80,000

Bidding Deposit: €3,000

https://bidx1.com/en/el-cy/auction/property/39780

Three-bedroom apartment in luxury Aphrodite Hills resort

Part of the exclusive Aphrodite Hills Golf & Spa Resort Residences in Kouklia, Pafos, this ground floor 3-bedroom apartment, extends to approximately 104 sq. m. internal area, 30 sq. m. covered veranda and 8 sq. m. uncovered veranda. The apartment is part of Theseus village – Phase 1 of the Resort, with communal swimming pools and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The Resort is a certified PGA Golf Resort, boasting a 5-star hotel with 290 rooms, multiple restaurants, spa facilities, etc.

Reserve Price: €170,000

Bidding Deposit: €4,500

https://bidx1.com/en/el-cy/auction/property/40284

For more residential opportunities, interested parties can view the catalogue on the BidX1 platform (https://bidx1.com/en/cyprus), where they can also register to take part in the auction from 5 February. Registration is straight-forward and involves providing proof of identity and proof of address, as well as a deposit based on the reserve price of the property that they are interested in. The deposit will be retained only if a bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of the sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund within 7 working days.

The digital platform is accessible on any device from any location around the world, offering the opportunity to register and bid wherever the buyer is.

On the day of the sale, bidding will start at the stated reserve price, which is the lowest price that the property can be sold for. Every bid placed on a property is logged and displayed in real-time and can be viewed publicly on the website, while bidders are identified only by a number and so remain anonymous. Successful buyers will generally need to complete their purchase (transfer the full amount to the vendor’s solicitor) within six-seven weeks. However, the exact closing date for each property will be stated in the Contract for Sale, which is available in the legal documents for each property.

BidX1’s local team of specialist commercial and residential experts, with in-depth knowledge and expertise of the Cypriot property market, are at the disposal of interested parties to answer any questions regarding the properties and to arrange property viewings for potential buyers. To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team please call 22 000 380 or email at [email protected]



