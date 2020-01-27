January 27, 2020

Brexit and Thomas Cook collapse cause slight fall in Paphos weddings

1,342 civil weddings took place in Paphos in 2019

The total profits from civil weddings in Paphos in 2019 amounted to €722,000, municipal wedding official Lia Kosti said on Monday.

Some 1,342 civil weddings were held in the municipality last year, down by 104 weddings in 2018, when the number was 1,446.

She said the decline was mainly due to Brexit but to some extent also due to the collapse of the Thomas Cook travel agency.

In 2017, the municipality arranged 1,270 civil weddings.

Last year, 80 per cent of those who chose Paphos as a wedding destination were British couples, 15 per cent Israelis and the remaining five per cent from various backgrounds, such as Cypriots marrying foreigners or foreigners residing in Cyprus tying the knot.

She said couples prefer to get married in the town hall or in hotels, at the beach and in an area called ‘Lembra spring’ which is a unique area with a bridge and wild vegetation.

In addition, Kosti said, weddings take place on yachts, at the harbour and in other coastal areas.

Weddings are also held at the Paphos ethnographic museum.


