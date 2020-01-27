January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Committee to oversee 200-year anniversary of the Greek revolution

By Staff Reporter00
Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou

A committee will be set up to oversee the bicentennial celebrations of the Greek war of independence next year, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou announced on Monday.

The cabinet approved the decision to form the committee to commemorate 200 years since the beginning of the revolution in 1821 which led to Greece’s independence.

According to Prodroumou, the committee will include distinguished personalities who will offer suggestions and make the plans on how this anniversary will be celebrated on the island.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Work starts on Nicosia’s collapsed Venetian walls

Gina Agapiou

Flu season milder than usual but lasting longer

Staff Reporter

Omonia Nicosia to offer up to €25,000 to whistleblowers

Jonathan Shkurko

Prison inmate dies of liver failure

Staff Reporter

Extended hours approved in state hospitals to serve backlogs

Evie Andreou

Russia donates $50,000 to the CMP

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign