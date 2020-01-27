January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Famagusta bus drivers go on strike (video)

By Annette Chrysostomou070
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Staff at the Famagusta bus company Osea started a work stoppage on Monday morning over new contracts for routes in the area were granted to a new consortium.

A court case concerning the contract, awarded to MLKP, is expected to be heard on Wednesday, while the first hearing on intercity routes is on Monday.

“This morning the transportation of students to their schools went ahead as usual, and then we pulled the brakes,” Pavlos Varnavas, speaking on behalf of Osea, said.

All the drivers of Osea, about 150 people, then headed to the administrative court in Nicosia on board three buses where the appeal regarding the intercity buses is to be heard.

According to Varnavas, the drivers will see how the decision on Monday turns out, and if it looks good for the drivers, they will have a meeting outside the court to decide what to do next.

“We are starting today with a work stoppage to show we are present and we support the legal dispute Osea has with the transport ministry. Our main demand is for the transport ministry and the labour ministry to secure its rights for the next ten years,” he said.

He added that so far despite problems which existed since the start of public transport, the drivers were able to solve them without ever having to go on strike.

The MLKP consortium is comprised of Malta Lines Ltd and Kapnos Airport Shuttle Ltd. It was awarded the tenders for Nicosia, Famagusta and Larnaca routes in addition to intercity services. The new operators are expected to take over in July.


