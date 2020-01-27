January 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Flamingo protection should be of paramount importance

By CM Reader's View017
File photo

Well done Greens.

All tests of mud, water etc should be done with transparency and to inform the public. However these birds were found decapitated, maybe caused by a human hand?

For over 20 years there have been deaths under suspicious circumstances, and as a massive addition to Cyprus life where flamingos are greatly respected and loved, their protection should be first and foremost to sort the problem out.

AB

Greens not convinced by authorities’ explanations over dead flamingos


