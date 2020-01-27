Health ministry ‘ready’ to implement coronavirus protocol

The health ministry are ready to implement the coronavirus management protocol whenever the virus appears in Cyprus, health minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday.

He said an infectious disease unit has been formed which is monitoring developments regarding the virus.

“We are following the guidelines of the World Health Organisation as issued so far. Even yesterday we had an update. The protocols for such cases have essentially been implemented, all healthcare professionals have been informed yesterday on how to act in the event of a suspected or confirmed incident, how cases will be treated by the hospitals, the ambulance service and all other health professionals,” Ioannou said.

For entry points, ports and airports, a specific questionnaire has been prepared which passengers travelling from China need to fill in.

This is meant to ensure that if there is a suspicion of somebody being infected with the virus, then the protocols will be implemented immediately.

Passengers arriving from China via other countries will undergo this process from Monday.

“All this has been decided. A meeting will be held today with Hermes airport officials to confirm all this and to ensure complete cooperation. In the morning there was also an in-service meeting of the medical services with Okypy for better coordination, because if and when there is an incident, it will be treated by the hospitals,” Ioannou concluded.

The meeting which starts at noon will be attended by officials from the ministry of health and the ministry of foreign affairs, Hermes Airports, representatives of airlines that bring tourists to or from China and the migration service.

On Sunday the foreign ministry reported that it has until now received only a small number of phone calls concerning the issue of the coronavirus and nothing that may cause concern has come up so far.

Persons who called seeking information were either Cypriots who visit China, or people in Cyprus who are scheduled to visit China or have relatives there.

Meanwhile, Cyprus’ health ministry on Sunday advised citizens not to visit Wuhan if this is not absolutely necessary while it gave instructions to those who will visit the city about the measures they need to take to avoid being infected with the virus.



