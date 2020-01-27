January 27, 2020

Liverpool, Chelsea on course for FA Cup showdown

Liverpool will take on Chelsea if they get past Shrewsbury in their fourth round replay

Liverpool are on a collision course with Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, while holders Manchester City will travel to Sheffield Wednesday following the draw on Monday.

There is also the potential of a reunion for Wayne Rooney with Manchester United as the former England striker’s new club Derby County will host the Red Devils if they get through their
fourth-round replay against Northampton Town.

Liverpool, who have been fielding a second-string side in the competition, also have a replay with Shrewsbury Town at Anfield with the winners visiting Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

There will definitely be an all-Premier League tie as either Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur host Norwich City, while Leicester City will meet Coventry City or Birmingham City in
another Midlands derby.

Holders Manchester City travel to Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday, and Sheffield United will also face second-tier opposition in the form of Reading or Cardiff City.

The ties will be played in the week commencing March 3.

FA Cup fifth round draw:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City
Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United
Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City
Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United
Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal


