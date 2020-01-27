January 27, 2020

Makarios and Grivas the main reasons behind our tragic situation today

At last, an excellent and true summary of all the mistakes made by our politicians and Makarios in particular.
He is, together with General Grivas, the main reason for our tragic situation today.

In short, the article contains the essence of the Cyprob.

Unfortunately, his legacy was copied by most of his successors, most notably Spyros Kyprianou and Tassos Papadopoulos.

Mr Christos Panayiotides should be congratulated for writing this article, especially as an alternative or antidote to all the one-sided propaganda and distorted history writing we’ve been fed with for decades.

It’s a pity though, that this type of enlightenment didn’t exist before 1974.


